Believe it or not, the office is loaded with radiation. Computers, fax machines, and even microwaves.1) Leave a cactus by your computer; these plants are effective at absorbing radiation.2) Drink green tea! Green tea can be taken in by the body and help form Vitamin A which synthesizes a substance called Rhodopsin. This helps in reducing radiation.3) Use a facial mask! It not only helps protect you from the risk of radiation, it also keeps your skin looking clean and clear.