: Gift giving, Christmas songs, family time, and of course, Eggnog. Last week, GNW sent out its team of researchers to uncover the Mystery of Mistletoe. This week, we had our team of expert investigators look into the origins of Eggnog., we were able to uncover that Eggnog is traditionally made with milk, cream, beaten eggs, and depending on how you’re feeling, liquor. A finished serving of Eggnog is completed with a garnish of cinnamon or nutmeg., we had our investigators look into the origins of Christmas’ unofficial drink. While there are many theories as to where the drink came from, our researchers are very confident that Eggnog originated in England during the 1800’s. The word “Nog” is believed to have come from one of two places. Many believe it was taken from the word “noggin” which was a Middle English term used to describe a small, carved wooden mug used to serve alcohol. The other theory is the holiday drink was originally called “Egg and Grog” and then became shortened to “Egg’n’Grog”, and then finally now to its common name, “Eggnog”.Egg Nog was seen as a high-class drink because during that time in England many Londoners couldn’t even afford a glass milk. Much has changed today however, as Eggnog is enjoyed by millions of people all over the world.it does serve several other useful purposes. Eggnog can be added as flavouring to food or drinks such as coffee or tea, and Eggnog as a custard can be used as an ice cream base. Also, adding liquor to your holiday drink can actually be safer to drink as the alcohol can serve as a disinfectant for Eggnog that contains non-pasteurized eggs.The GNW teams of researchers have worked extremely hard, travelling to the depths of the planet to uncover these highly secretive findings. They will be taking a 2-week Christmas break before they’re back in January to find more breakthrough and vital information.