Reindeer Profile: Interview with Rudolph

GNW: Rudolph, Christmas Eve is tomorrow! Shouldn’t you be up in the North Pole getting ready instead of being here at Nike Headquarters?
Rudolph: I’m Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. You may have heard of me? I don’t need to be anywhere I don’t want to be. All those other reindeer? Yeah they need to be up in the North Pole right now, but not me. Lebron James and I are shooting a new commercial together to endorse Nike’s new pair of running shoes. I’ll be sporting them on Christmas Day.
GNW: Given that Christmas Day is the day you became the world’s most famous reindeer, does this day always feel extra special for you?
Rudolph: Everyday is special for me. You know why? Because I’m Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. I can’t walk down the street without being mobbed by fans that want a picture or an autograph. Is Christmas Day extra special for me? Yeah it’s not bad. But at the end of the day, when you’re as famous as me, everyday is a gift.
GNW: Looking back on that day when you saved Christmas, what was that whole experience like?
Rudolph: Well we had never seen fog like that before. I was having a tough time fitting in with some of the other Reindeer because they were all jealous of my nose. There was talk of cancelling Christmas that year, but I wasn’t going to have any of that. I went to the big guy [Santa Claus] and told him I could help. He threw me at the front of his sleigh and the rest was history. If I recall, I’m pretty sure I replaced Dasher.
GNW: You were very close to not even coming up to the North Pole. What was that whole process like?
Rudolph: Well it all began during that summer. I was being heavily recruited by several locations to be a Reindeer for them. I decided to an hour long special on RESPN to announce my decision. It was a really tough decision for me, but when Dancer and Prancer agreed to come up to the North Pole I knew that was the place for me. So in front of a National TV audience, I decided to “take my talents to North Pole” and the rest was history.
GNW: Truly amazing. Now, some of the Reindeer (especially Dasher) tend to complain that your ego has gotten too big and that you’ve become too big for your own good. What are your thoughts on that?
Rudolph: Time Magazine asked me the same question and I’m going to tell you what I told them: They’re all just jealous of me. Is it my fault that I’m getting all the endorsement deals? Is it my fault that I’m on every magazine across the planet? Is it my fault that I date exclusively super models? No, of course not. These other reindeer just gotta realize that when you’re Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, life is just something they can’t comprehend.
GNW: We hear that your relationship with Santa is quite different than his relationship with other reindeer. Can you explain that?
Rudolph: Ever since I bailed him out on that one foggy Christmas night, big S has always had my back. He lets me take extra long vacations, lets me deliver gifts to all the celebrities in Los Angeles, and him and Mrs. Claus always have me over for Sunday dinner. Me and the big guy are as close as you can get.
GNW: Rudolph we have to say, we are huge fans of yours and this was truly an honour. Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy day to talk to us! Merry Christmas!
Rudolph: Anytime. Look for the new Nike “Air Rudolph” shoes on Christmas Night.
Good News Weekly would like to thank you for reading our “Reindeer Profile Series” and would like to wish everyone a very Happy Holidays!
