Reindeer Profile: Interview with Rudolph

Rudolph’s story from rags to riches is well documented and has made him the most popular Reindeer of all time. Many analysts believe that the success has gotten to Rudolph’s head, and his ego and self-righteousness is beginning to bother some of the other reindeer. We had a chance to catch up with Rudolph outside of Nike headquarters.: I’m Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. You may have heard of me? I don’t need to be anywhere I don’t want to be. All those other reindeer? Yeah they need to be up in the North Pole right now, but not me. Lebron James and I are shooting a new commercial together to endorse Nike’s new pair of running shoes. I’ll be sporting them on Christmas Day.: Everyday is special for me. You know why? Because I’m Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. I can’t walk down the street without being mobbed by fans that want a picture or an autograph. Is Christmas Day extra special for me? Yeah it’s not bad. But at the end of the day, when you’re as famous as me, everyday is a gift.: Well we had never seen fog like that before. I was having a tough time fitting in with some of the other Reindeer because they were all jealous of my nose. There was talk of cancelling Christmas that year, but I wasn’t going to have any of that. I went to the big guy [Santa Claus] and told him I could help. He threw me at the front of his sleigh and the rest was history. If I recall, I’m pretty sure I replaced Dasher.: Well it all began during that summer. I was being heavily recruited by several locations to be a Reindeer for them. I decided to an hour long special on RESPN to announce my decision. It was a really tough decision for me, but when Dancer and Prancer agreed to come up to the North Pole I knew that was the place for me. So in front of a National TV audience, I decided to “take my talents to North Pole” and the rest was history.: Time Magazine asked me the same question and I’m going to tell you what I told them: They’re all just jealous of me. Is it my fault that I’m getting all the endorsement deals? Is it my fault that I’m on every magazine across the planet? Is it my fault that I date exclusively super models? No, of course not. These other reindeer just gotta realize that when you’re Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, life is just something they can’t comprehend.: Ever since I bailed him out on that one foggy Christmas night, big S has always had my back. He lets me take extra long vacations, lets me deliver gifts to all the celebrities in Los Angeles, and him and Mrs. Claus always have me over for Sunday dinner. Me and the big guy are as close as you can get.: Anytime. Look for the new Nike “Air Rudolph” shoes on Christmas Night.Good News Weekly would like to thank you for reading our “Reindeer Profile Series” and would like to wish everyone a very Happy Holidays!