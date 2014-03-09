Japan Fair at the UBC (March 10th -12th)

Feel Free to drop by and learn the real Japan! The main theme of this fair will be about Japan, as well as the 3.11 Earthquake and Tsunami.
Since coming to Vancouver, we have encountered many people who have a misunderstanding on public safety, with regards to the radiation, and the present situation of reconstruction due to 3.11 disaster. It is because of this that we want to be able to present the correct information for anyone who is interested or wants to learn more.
The second theme of our fair is to tell people about all the fascinating parts of Japan, such as the amazing food as well as all the interesting places to visit by each season. Since Japan has four the different seasonal characteristics: spring, summer, fall, and winter, the experience in different seasons will be totally different!!
This will be a good chance for you to get rid of your apprehensiveness toward Japan’s safety and learn about how the process of reconstruction has been taking place. This is not just a bias presentation about Japan, we will also describe some places you must not go, considering safety. This Japan Fair is a super exciting gallery with numerous photos, videos, and posters with our staff nearby to answer any questions you may have! So please come and drop by and enjoy!
Great! but from what time to what time?
You should list this event on UBC event site to get bigger crowd.
http://www.events.ubc.ca/