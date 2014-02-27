...The 1940's The 1960's...

The 1950’s



The 1950’s will go down in history as the decade that created toys that people simply never threw away. From the Hula Hoop to the Barbie, Mr. Potato Head to Play-Doh, I will guarantee that you have at least one of these still stored away in your closet or basement.







Yahtzee was originally invented in 1954 by an anonymous Canadian couple, who called it "The Yacht Game" because they played it on their yacht with their friends. Two years later they asked game entrepreneur Edwin S. Lowe if he would make up some sets to be given as gifts to their friends who enjoyed the game. Lowe perceived the possibility of marketing the game, and acquired the rights to the game from the couple in exchange for 1,000 gift sets. Over the next 15 years the game would go on to sell over 40 million sets worldwide.











Originally invented in the 1930’s as a wallpaper cleaner, Play-Doh made its market debut as a children’s molding toy in 1956. By 1958 sales had reached $3 million, and in 2003 the Toy Industry Association named Play-Doh to its “Century of Toys List”.











Inspired by a German doll called Bild Lilli, American Businesswoman Ruth Handler and Mattel Inc launched Barbie in March of 1956. The first ever Barbie doll wore a black and white zebra striped swimsuit, the signature ponytail, and was available in blonde and brunette. The success of the doll has always been attributed to it’s uncanny ability to give young children the medium to play ”grown-up” with. And despite numerous copycat versions over the past 50 years, Barbie still remains the most popular doll on the planet.















Although the Hula Hoop’s exact origins are unknown, a plastic version was first successfully marketed in 1957 by California’s Wham-O toy company. During the following threee years over 100 million hoops where sold worldwide. The longest Hula Hoop duration record is held by Roxann Rose of the United States, who went 90 hours between 2 April and 6 April 1987.





















The 1940’s



Silly Putty and the Slinky!



The Slinky was originally discovered by a naval mechanical engineer in 1943 who was working on a set of springs that could support sensitive instruments on the ship. He knocked one over and watched it walk down a set of books and settle on the floor. The Slinky hit American markets in 1945 at $1 a piece, and sold the first 400 in just under 90 minutes.



Silly Putty would sit on the shelf for almost 6 years before reaching the owner of a toy store, named Ruth Fallgatter. She saw potential in the odd substance and decided to retail it in her catalogue for $2 apiece. It went on to outsell ever item in the catalogue with the exception of Crayola Crayons. Two years later, Silly Putty was portioned into plastic eggs and sold 250,000 units within 3 days.















The 1930’s





Viewmaster Slide Viewer. Yup that funky little red viewer that let kids look through two tiny holes at slides illuminated only by sunlight. This was a must have item on every child’s Christmas list.





Sorry, Monopoly, and Scrabble. All of which are being rebranded and resold by the thousands each Christmas - even today.



Granted, modern versions of Monopoly use credit cards, and Scrabble has morphed into Upwords. It is essentially no different than it was a mere 80 years ago.

































About 1000 movies are released annually, about twice the output of Hollywood.



Everyday, some 14 million Indian people queue for a movie, with more than 4 billion movie tickets sold annually, compared to 3 billion for Hollywood movies worldwide.



Just when you thought the Good News couldn't get any better, we stepped it up a notch by tracking down Trish Stratus on her latest trip to Vancouver. The former WWE Diva, fitness guru, yoga master, and simply all round awesome girl took an hour out of her day to speak with me, and I have to say... that was one of the best hours of my life!



We talked about everything! Fate, yoga, the WWE, her new movie, healthy eating, the Stratusphere, and everything in between. It all happens here, right now. Check it out.





Here we go. I am sitting here with the lovely and fantastic Trish Stratus. Thank you for taking the time to meet with me.

Thank you for having me.



First off, I want to go all the way back to the beginning of your career. I read somewhere that you were a biology/kinesiology major at one point? Is this true?

Yes, that is true. I was a pre-med student and I was steadfast doing all the volunteer and prep work to become a doctor. Everything I was doing in my life was geared towards becoming a doctor, and then all of a sudden the University professors went on strike. I was like, “Uh-oh, now what? I have a plan, what’s going to happen?”



I didn’t trust in the Universe at the time because I was like, “how could you do this to me Universe?” And then I took a job at a gym. I thought I would just kill some time until school came back in session. And then, well that was when I started to trust in the Universe and understood that everything happens for a reason. It was during this strike that I got approached to do my very first gig in the fitness industry.



So how were you approached?

Someone from the gym who was partners with Robert Kennedy the publisher of Oxygen Magazine - they were working together launching a fitness clothing line. He approached me about being the face of this clothing line and told me about fitness modeling, which at the time was a new emerging industry, where the models were athletes - fit, healthy, feminine and beautiful women. This was how I was introduced to Robert Kennedy and the world of fitness modeling.



When I met with Robert Kennedy, he said that he wanted to do a test shoot with me since I had no previous modeling experience. Following my first test shoot, he offered me an opportunity to do my first professional photo shoot and he said to me, “I’m booking your shoot in 6 months, so you need to do the training that is involved to build your physique.” And so I started training with weights for the first time with a trainer. I basically ate, slept and trained until my shoot day and I totally transformed my body. Actually, I put my bio/kine education to good use, I was a live experiment!



So what was the key to your physical transformation?

It was the science of nutrition that really made the difference. I think that is something a lot of people miss out on. Results depend a lot on what you are eating. All the work you put into your body with exercise materializes based on how you fuel your body.



Any tips on healthy eating?

Yes, definitely. Always give yourself some time for your body to get rid of the old and bring in the new. I like to tell people to give themselves at least a month for the body to adapt and see changes. You know what they say, that it takes 28 days for old habits to break and new ones to form. Then, the key is eating simple, natural, whole foods. If I know that the food is in its most natural form, then I know that its okay, my body will be able to process it.



So you transformed your body, made the cover of Oxygen Magazine, and everything started to happen?

Kind of! In 1998, I landed my first cover and was signed to a contract by Robert Kennedy after my first shoot and suddenly I found myself with a career. Being signed by one of the industry’s biggest publishers and the fact that I was part of this burgeoning fitness modeling industry in its beginning stages was a big part of it. There were a lot of new fitness companies and lots of opportunities to work with other people that were excited to grow and expand the world of fitness. Really, a great example of how timing is everything.



At that point did it really sink in that you had achieved true celebrity status?

The thing is even with WWE, my world was so busy with the training and the travel, you sometimes forget what you are creating around you – outside of your bubble. It would take something like seeing myself on the cover of a magazine on the newsstand, or someone at the store stopping you and saying ‘You inspired me to lose weight and be healthier’ to really have it sink in. Very cool to have those moments for sure.



Skipping ahead, you retired from the WWE in 2006 and got into yoga? Due to an injury?

Yes, well, I was introduced to yoga a few years earlier while still with WWE. It was at a time when I was dealing with a herniated disc and faced with the possibility of it ending my career. WWE had me written out of the show so I could have surgery and return back ASAP. But, I decided to look into other options rather than go under the knife. So, we decided to give a physiotherapy program a try. It was after 2 months of physiotherapy and not seeing much progress that I explored yoga as an alternative to my therapy. I noticed an improvement in my condition right away and so I devoted myself to a daily practice. In less than 3 months I had fully recovered and eventually made a full return to the ring.



So it worked and you stuck with it?

Definitely. And, even once I returned to wresting I found I was experiencing such positive benefits just by doing a simple thing like making yoga part of my daily routine. It allowed me to recover quicker, and really allowed me to be a better performer all round. I actually got to the point where I would plan my travel for the tours around yoga studios - finding which ones were close to the arenas. That’s the point where I knew yoga would someway, somehow always be a part of my life.



And from that, you now have your own studio, Stratusphere (www.stratusphereyoga.com). One of the things the studio promotes is being eco-friendly. Can you tell us a bit about that?

Everything from the choice of materials, such as bamboo floors, eco-friendly paint, and everything in between. My husband did the construction and building from the ground up, we had the power to choose to build green.



What type of clientele does the studio attract?

It’s really cool; we see all types of people at the studio. It’s a real testament to how versatile yoga is. What has really worked at the studio has been creating specialty programs so we truly can offer something for everyone. I’ve designed a number of proprietary programs that I believe is what sets our studio apart from others.



What types of programs?

Well, in an effort to attract more guys to the idea of doing yoga, I created a “Guys Who Like Fries” yoga class. Because I thought, you don’t have to be this perfectly bendy athletic type to do yoga; it is good for anyone – including guys! And this is what has really worked, knocking down preconceived notions of what yoga is and who it is for. That has sort of been my mission since I opened the studio 3 years ago.



I also launched Stratusphere Golf a couple years ago which is a yoga sequence I designed based on the movements and muscles used during the game of golf. It’s pretty cool, you do the whole class with a golf club in hand, it’s been really well received at the studio. The most recent program that has sort of become our champion program is - Stratusphere Yoga. I basically drew from my background in the fitness world and integrated resistance training movements into a yoga flow.



So it combines fitness and yoga?

Exactly. It was a happy accident how I developed this program. I filmed an action movie last year called Bounty Hunters (



Trish Stratus (Left), Dean

Horsfield (Right), wearing

the FitGlove. So, I am one of those people who is not flexible, not patient, and really doesn’t like posing. How would I transition into yoga?

I think you ran into the same thing I did - I got bored. That is when I realized that yoga needed to incorporate poses, cardio, and weight training to make it interesting and to keep my body guessing. I think people want more out of their yoga practice nowadays, and so I created this system that gives you the best of both the fitness world and the yoga world.



I read that you teamed up with HoMedics and created your own product line?

Yes. After my yoga sequence took off so well at the studio, I decided to produce a video last year. I teamed up with HoMedics initially to create the gloves that I use in my “Stratusphere Yoga” workout. It was a natural evolution to then create the mats, yoga blocks, yoga towel and ‘nuTrishion’ journal. That’s how Stratusphere Living was born. It’s been a lot of work getting here; to develop a brand but it feels like I’ve truly come full circle. I’m so thankful to be able to take something that has been a part of my life for so long and continue to spread the message about health and fitness. It’s really exciting to now be launched in stores!



Tell me more about these gloves?

Well, I call it the FitGlove. It has grips on one side so you don’t slip in poses like downward dog and a one pound weight on the top to add resistance to your workout. The great thing is, they have so many uses, I use them during my runs and weight training as well.



I also have a kit I created that I am really excited about. People have been asking me for years how to set up a proper fitness program. Basically, this kit has everything you need to start: the mat, the DVD, and also a nutrition guide. The guide is the actual template that I have used myself for the last 10 years – it has been a key tool in helping me keep up my fitness program over the years.



I’m excited to try it.





Thanks so much for taking the time to speak with me. Thank you!



Married! Yup, marriage - the one word that can send a man running for dear life, may actually be the exact thing that will increase his longevity.



According to a recently released Pew Research Center analysis of demographic and economic data over the last four decades, married men live longer. In 1970, most men had the pressure of being the sole financial provider for their household, but now 22% of women make more than their husbands, and 50% of women make similar or equal income. An extra breadwinner in the house helps married men feel more financially secure and less stressed.



In addition, married men tend to engage in less risky behaviors such as drinking and driving, and jumping off cliffs. They begin to exercise more and eat healthier; something that single men seem to lose control of.



Women seem to instinctively know how to nurture, and most men, as tough as they are, just want to be taken care of! It shows in the statistics. Happily married men live longer, healthier lives!



So guys, what are you waiting for?? Go out there and get hitched! Your life depends on it!



