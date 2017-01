Continuing the countdown we reach week #6 and the good ol…The 1950’s will go down in history as the decade that created toys that people simply never threw away. From the Hula Hoop to the Barbie, Mr. Potato Head to Play-Doh, I will guarantee that you have at least one of these still stored away in your closet or basement.by an anonymous Canadian couple, who called it "The Yacht Game" because they played it on their yacht with their friends. Two years later they asked game entrepreneur Edwin S. Lowe if he would make up some sets to be given as gifts to their friends who enjoyed the game. Lowe perceived the possibility of marketing the game, and acquired the rights to the game from the couple in exchange for 1,000 gift sets. Over the next 15 years the game would go on to sell over 40 million sets worldwide.made its market debut as a children’s molding toy in 1956. By 1958 sales had reached $3 million, and in 2003 the Toy Industry Association named Play-Doh to its “Century of Toys List”.. The first ever Barbie doll wore a black and white zebra striped swimsuit, the signature ponytail, and was available in blonde and brunette. The success of the doll has always been attributed to it’s uncanny ability to give young children the medium to play ”grown-up” with. And despite numerous copycat versions over the past 50 years, Barbie still remains the most popular doll on the planet., a plastic version was first successfully marketed in 1957 by California’s Wham-O toy company. During the following threee years over 100 million hoops where sold worldwide. The longest Hula Hoop duration record is held by Roxann Rose of the United States, who went 90 hours between 2 April and 6 April 1987.

Trish Stratus (Left), Dean

Horsfield (Right), wearing

the FitGlove.

Just when you thought, we stepped it up a notch by tracking down Trish Stratus on her latest trip to Vancouver., fitness guru, yoga master, and simply all round awesome girl took an hour out of her day to speak with me, and I have to say... that was one of the best hours of my life!Fate, yoga, the WWE, her new movie, healthy eating, the Stratusphere, and everything in between. It all happens here, right now. Check it out.Thank you for having me.Yes, that is true. I was a pre-med student and I was steadfast doing all the volunteer and prep work to become a doctor. Everything I was doing in my life was geared towards becoming a doctor, and then all of a sudden the University professors went on strike. I was like, “Uh-oh, now what? I have a plan, what’s going to happen?”I didn’t trust in the Universe at the time because I was like, “how could you do this to me Universe?” And then I took a job at a gym. I thought I would just kill some time until school came back in session. And then, well that was when I started to trust in the Universe and understood that everything happens for a reason. It was during this strike that I got approached to do my very first gig in the fitness industry.Someone from the gym who was partners with Robert Kennedy the publisher of Oxygen Magazine - they were working together launching a fitness clothing line. He approached me about being the face of this clothing line and told me about fitness modeling, which at the time was a new emerging industry, where the models were athletes - fit, healthy, feminine and beautiful women. This was how I was introduced to Robert Kennedy and the world of fitness modeling.When I met with Robert Kennedy, he said that he wanted to do a test shoot with me since I had no previous modeling experience. Following my first test shoot, he offered me an opportunity to do my first professional photo shoot and he said to me, “I’m booking your shoot in 6 months, so you need to do the training that is involved to build your physique.” And so I started training with weights for the first time with a trainer. I basically ate, slept and trained until my shoot day and I totally transformed my body. Actually, I put my bio/kine education to good use, I was a live experiment!It was the science of nutrition that really made the difference. I think that is something a lot of people miss out on. Results depend a lot on what you are eating. All the work you put into your body with exercise materializes based on how you fuel your body.Yes, definitely. Always give yourself some time for your body to get rid of the old and bring in the new. I like to tell people to give themselves at least a month for the body to adapt and see changes. You know what they say, that it takes 28 days for old habits to break and new ones to form. Then, the key is eating simple, natural, whole foods. If I know that the food is in its most natural form, then I know that its okay, my body will be able to process it.Kind of! In 1998, I landed my first cover and was signed to a contract by Robert Kennedy after my first shoot and suddenly I found myself with a career. Being signed by one of the industry’s biggest publishers and the fact that I was part of this burgeoning fitness modeling industry in its beginning stages was a big part of it. There were a lot of new fitness companies and lots of opportunities to work with other people that were excited to grow and expand the world of fitness. Really, a great example of how timing is everything.The thing is even with WWE, my world was so busy with the training and the travel, you sometimes forget what you are creating around you – outside of your bubble. It would take something like seeing myself on the cover of a magazine on the newsstand, or someone at the store stopping you and saying ‘You inspired me to lose weight and be healthier’ to really have it sink in. Very cool to have those moments for sure.Yes, well, I was introduced to yoga a few years earlier while still with WWE. It was at a time when I was dealing with a herniated disc and faced with the possibility of it ending my career. WWE had me written out of the show so I could have surgery and return back ASAP. But, I decided to look into other options rather than go under the knife. So, we decided to give a physiotherapy program a try. It was after 2 months of physiotherapy and not seeing much progress that I explored yoga as an alternative to my therapy. I noticed an improvement in my condition right away and so I devoted myself to a daily practice. In less than 3 months I had fully recovered and eventually made a full return to the ring.Definitely. And, even once I returned to wresting I found I was experiencing such positive benefits just by doing a simple thing like making yoga part of my daily routine. It allowed me to recover quicker, and really allowed me to be a better performer all round. I actually got to the point where I would plan my travel for the tours around yoga studios - finding which ones were close to the arenas. That’s the point where I knew yoga would someway, somehow always be a part of my life.Everything from the choice of materials, such as bamboo floors, eco-friendly paint, and everything in between. My husband did the construction and building from the ground up, we had the power to choose to build green.It’s really cool; we see all types of people at the studio. It’s a real testament to how versatile yoga is. What has really worked at the studio has been creating specialty programs so we truly can offer something for everyone. I’ve designed a number of proprietary programs that I believe is what sets our studio apart from others.Well, in an effort to attract more guys to the idea of doing yoga, I created a “Guys Who Like Fries” yoga class. Because I thought, you don’t have to be this perfectly bendy athletic type to do yoga; it is good for anyone – including guys! And this is what has really worked, knocking down preconceived notions of what yoga is and who it is for. That has sort of been my mission since I opened the studio 3 years ago.I also launched Stratusphere Golf a couple years ago which is a yoga sequence I designed based on the movements and muscles used during the game of golf. It’s pretty cool, you do the whole class with a golf club in hand, it’s been really well received at the studio. The most recent program that has sort of become our champion program is - Stratusphere Yoga. I basically drew from my background in the fitness world and integrated resistance training movements into a yoga flow.Exactly. It was a happy accident how I developed this program. I filmed an action movie last year called Watch the Trailer here ) and I wanted to get more toned for the role. Being a huge multi-tasker, instead of making the time to do weight training and my yoga, I basically combined them and created a full body workout that hits every muscle group in 50 minutes!I think you ran into the same thing I did - I got bored. That is when I realized that yoga needed to incorporate poses, cardio, and weight training to make it interesting and to keep my body guessing. I think people want more out of their yoga practice nowadays, and so I created this system that gives you the best of both the fitness world and the yoga world.Yes. After my yoga sequence took off so well at the studio, I decided to produce a video last year. I teamed up with HoMedics initially to create the gloves that I use in my “Stratusphere Yoga” workout. It was a natural evolution to then create the mats, yoga blocks, yoga towel and ‘nuTrishion’ journal. That’s how Stratusphere Living was born. It’s been a lot of work getting here; to develop a brand but it feels like I’ve truly come full circle. I’m so thankful to be able to take something that has been a part of my life for so long and continue to spread the message about health and fitness. It’s really exciting to now be launched in stores!Well, I call it the FitGlove. It has grips on one side so you don’t slip in poses like downward dog and a one pound weight on the top to add resistance to your workout. The great thing is, they have so many uses, I use them during my runs and weight training as well.I also have a kit I created that I am really excited about. People have been asking me for years how to set up a proper fitness program. Well, I call it the FitGlove. It has grips on one side so you don't slip in poses like downward dog and a one pound weight on the top to add resistance to your workout. The great thing is, they have so many uses, I use them during my runs and weight training as well.I also have a kit I created that I am really excited about. People have been asking me for years how to set up a proper fitness program. Basically, this kit has everything you need to start: the mat, the DVD, and also a nutrition guide. The guide is the actual template that I have used myself for the last 10 years – it has been a key tool in helping me keep up my fitness program over the years.