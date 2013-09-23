A Healthy Strand a Day Keeps the Doctor Away

Heads-up! Literally. New research has found that the hairs on your head can actuallyIt turns out that the stress hormone (cortisol) is recorded in human hair, and as the hair grows it picks up the differing levels. Basically, hair becomes aover a period of time. The longer your hair, the greater the period of time medical scientists can measure.Individuals who experience high levels of stress over a long period of time will record higher levels of cortisol in their hair strands. Recent studies have found a direct correlation between the amount of cortisol found in a subject’s hair, and theThe study is still in its infancy stages, but if all goes well, this will become the best non-invasive method for measuring long-term stress, and predicting heart attack.Unfortunately for the baldies out there,. Mind you, the study did not specify that the hair had to comefrom your head…