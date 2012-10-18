The Most Popular Toys from the 1930's

With Christmas only a short 6 weeks away, we thought it would be a great time to start covering some of the most memorable toys of decades past.
For the next 6 weeks, we will cover the most popular toys introduced in each decade, begining with...
The 1930’s
The 1930’s brought some serious technological advances; radar, scotch tape, Volkswagan beatle, and of course the Viewmaster Slide Viewer. Yup that funky little red viewer that let kids look through two tiny holes at slides illuminated only by sunlight. This was a must have item on every child’s Christmas list.
Granted, modern versions of Monopoly use credit cards, and Scrabble has morphed into Upwords. It is essentially no different than it was a mere 80 years ago.
hi
cool