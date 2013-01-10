World News It's All Relative Did You Know? Opinion On The Streets
The Most Popular Toys from the 1940's

Posted on Friday, November 04, 2016 // 1 comments
The 1930's                                                                                                                                                           The 1950's

Continuing with our countdown, we reach week number 5, and the golden days of…

The 1940’s

This was honestly a silly decade to walk down stairs in loners and pairs. Yes the two greatest inventions of all time came from this era: Silly Putty and the Slinky!

The Slinky was originally discovered by a naval mechanical engineer in 1943 who was working on a set of springs that could support sensitive instruments on the ship. He knocked one over and watched it walk down a set of books and settle on the floor. The Slinky hit American markets in 1945 at $1 a piece, and sold the first 400 in just under 90 minutes.

Originally developed in 1943 during World War II as a failed substitute for rubber, Silly Putty would sit on the shelf for almost 6 years before reaching the owner of a toy store, named Ruth Fallgatter. She saw potential in the odd substance and decided to retail it in her catalogue for $2 apiece. It went on to outsell ever item in the catalogue with the exception of Crayola Crayons. Two years later, Silly Putty was portioned into plastic eggs and sold 250,000 units within 3 days.







