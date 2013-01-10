The Most Popular Toys from the 1940's

Continuing with our countdown, we reach week number 5, and the golden days of…
The 1940’s
This was honestly a silly decade to walk down stairs in loners and pairs. Yes the two greatest inventions of all time came from this era: Silly Putty and the Slinky!
The Slinky was originally discovered by a naval mechanical engineer in 1943 who was working on a set of springs that could support sensitive instruments on the ship. He knocked one over and watched it walk down a set of books and settle on the floor. The Slinky hit American markets in 1945 at $1 a piece, and sold the first 400 in just under 90 minutes.
