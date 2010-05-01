The Most Popular Toys from the 1950's

The 1950’s





Continuing the countdown we reach week #6 and the good ol…The 1950’s will go down in history as the decade that created toys that people simply never threw away. From the Hula Hoop to the Barbie, Mr. Potato Head to Play-Doh, I will guarantee that you have at least one of these still stored away in your closet or basement.by an anonymous Canadian couple, who called it "The Yacht Game" because they played it on their yacht with their friends. Two years later they asked game entrepreneur Edwin S. Lowe if he would make up some sets to be given as gifts to their friends who enjoyed the game. Lowe perceived the possibility of marketing the game, and acquired the rights to the game from the couple in exchange for 1,000 gift sets. Over the next 15 years the game would go on to sell over 40 million sets worldwide.made its market debut as a children’s molding toy in 1956. By 1958 sales had reached $3 million, and in 2003 the Toy Industry Association named Play-Doh to its “Century of Toys List”.. The first ever Barbie doll wore a black and white zebra striped swimsuit, the signature ponytail, and was available in blonde and brunette. The success of the doll has always been attributed to it’s uncanny ability to give young children the medium to play ”grown-up” with. And despite numerous copycat versions over the past 50 years, Barbie still remains the most popular doll on the planet., a plastic version was first successfully marketed in 1957 by California’s Wham-O toy company. During the following threee years over 100 million hoops where sold worldwide. The longest Hula Hoop duration record is held by Roxann Rose of the United States, who went 90 hours between 2 April and 6 April 1987.