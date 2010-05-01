World News It's All Relative Did You Know? Opinion On The Streets
Your Movember Moustache Guide

Posted on Friday, November 15, 2013 // 0 comments
It's that time of year again.  Yup time to grow your best rendition of the Hulk Hogan, sleazy porn star, or even 70's style Cop moustache.  Either way, Movember has arrived and we have put together a little guide to help you decide on the ultimate look.








Oh Natural – Plain and simple, slightly combed, no more than 1.5 inches from the upper lip.







English Charm – Part your stache in the middle, comb each side outward, with a little twist at the end.







Classic Handlebar – A bushy stache with small upward pointing ends. Classic!







The Hulk Hogan – Get the stache brother!







Pencil Mustache – Short, straight, narrow, neatly trimmed, with a slight shave between the nose and the hair.







Chevron – Big thick mustache, covering the top of the upper lip.







Toothbrush – Unfortunately Hitler ruined it for Charlie Chaplin and the rest of us.







Walrus – Bikers love this big, long bushy stache that covers most of the lower face.





Fu Manchu – A personal fav, you need months to grow this long skinny stache that hangs down past your chin.

Got a moustache style that you think we missed?? Add it to the comments section and we will find a pic and add it to the list.




