Your Movember Moustache Guide

Oh Natural – Plain and simple, slightly combed, no more than 1.5 inches from the upper lip.
English Charm – Part your stache in the middle, comb each side outward, with a little twist at the end.
Classic Handlebar – A bushy stache with small upward pointing ends. Classic!
The Hulk Hogan – Get the stache brother!
Pencil Mustache – Short, straight, narrow, neatly trimmed, with a slight shave between the nose and the hair.
Chevron – Big thick mustache, covering the top of the upper lip.
Toothbrush – Unfortunately Hitler ruined it for Charlie Chaplin and the rest of us.
Walrus – Bikers love this big, long bushy stache that covers most of the lower face.
Fu Manchu – A personal fav, you need months to grow this long skinny stache that hangs down past your chin.
