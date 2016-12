Christmas Song Teaser

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me a partridge in a pear tree (so I recevied 1 item).









On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree (so I recevied 3 items).









So:

Day 1 = 1 = 1

Day 2 = 1 + 2 = 3

Day 3 = 1 + 2 + 3 = 6

Day 4 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 = 10

Day 5 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 = 15

Day 6 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 = 21

Day 7 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 = 28

Day 8 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 = 36

Day 9 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 = 45

Day 10 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 = 55

Day 11 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 11 = 66

Day 12 = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 11 + 12 = 78



Total = 364

How many gifts, in total, did I receive during the Twelve Days of Christmas - according to the song?