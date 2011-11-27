World News It's All Relative Did You Know? Opinion On The Streets
The Top 10 Cities to Spend New Year’s Eve

Posted on Sunday, December 29, 2013 // 2 comments
We are closing in on the expiry date for the year 2012, and what a year it was! We saw Barack Obama get voted in for another 4 year term, Apple finally sunk down and copied someone else by introducing the iPad mini, and the NHL locked-out for yet another season.  Yup, 2012 seemed to have it all!

Given how crazy the year was, a crazy New Year’s bash is basically a must. We got the lowdown for you on the Top 10 NYE party cities across the globe.

(In no particular order)


10. Tokyo
Given the excessive time difference (17 hours), you could seemingly spend New Year's Eve in Tokyo, and catch a flight straight back to Vancouver and celebrate it here as well. While we don’t foresee many people going this route, it’s still intriguing nonetheless!

The streets, restaurants, and clubs are all packed with people as their New Year’s celebration carries over all the way until the 4th of January. Join the locals and enter the New Year in traditional Japanese style by eating Toshikoshi Soba (New Years Eve Noodle) and listening to Juya No Kane (The Watch-Night Bell). You only get one shot a year at eating “New Year's Eve Noodle”, so we strongly advise you take advantage of it.


9. Sydney
Celebrate your New Years before everyone else and party with a million people at the Harbor. Sound too good to be true? Not in Sydney.

Every New Years, stunning fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbor Bridge as over a million people come together to ring in the New Year. While there are many great vantage points, the best place to see the show is on of the boats in the Habour. Partying in Australia, on a boat, with fireworks in the air. See you there.



8. London
No matter what you like to do on New Year's Eve, London has it all. A stunning fireworks show over the beautiful “London Eye” is a must see. The show starts immediately after “Big Ben” rings at Midnight, and lasts for 15 minutes. While there are many great vantage points, the best spot to view the show is on the Westminster Bridge, which faces directly at the “London Eye”.

If partying is your thing, you’re in luck. Pubs, clubs, and restaurants are open late all over the city, bringing in the New Year in style. Theater lovers can also rejoice, as there are great stage shows on New Years Eve that allow all the viewers to ring in the New Year with the cast and crew.

Clearly, there is a little something for everyone in London on NYE!


7. Barcelona
Music, dancing, and a party scene that goes all night long. Need we say more?

The Spanish love to ring in the New Year with style, and they do it by partying for a week straight. Salsa dancing, flamenco dancing, and live music, are among the celebrations that take place all over the city. When the great clock strikes 12 you better be sure to have your appetite, as Old Spanish tradition calls for everyone to eat 12 grapes—one for every bell the great clock rings.

If you can make it to the 5th of January, you’re in luck. On this day, “The Three Kings” arrive by boat at the waterfront of Barcelona and proceed slowly through the city throwing barley sugar sweets to the children lining the route.

Partying, parades, and grapes—what’s not to love about NYE in Barcelona?


6. Paris
Glitz, glam, and fashion. Is there any other way to spend New Years in Paris?

Beautiful fireworks, high-end restaurants, and all night partying highlight the festivities in France’s capital. Start the night by heading to the Champs-Elysees, where you can join thousands of people to watch the Eiffel Tower light up from head to toe and illuminate the entire city. Add a glass of champagne, and this might be one of the most visually appealing moments on the planet on New Years Eve.



5. New York
“The concrete jungle where dreams are made”. If it’s good enough for Jay-Z, it’s gotta be good enough for us.

Join Dick Clarke, Ryan Seacrest, and hundreds of thousands of people in the heart of Times Square to watch the iconic ball drop to signal the coming of the New Year. If you want to get a good view you may have to get to Time Square early, as people begin to flock there around 3PM in the afternoon. I guess this fits with the old saying, “good things come to those who wait”.


4. Las Vegas
Can’t decide where to go for New Years? Take all the thinking out and go to Vegas! Here you can spend your NYE in Paris, New York New York, and Caesar’s Palace.

Known as the party capital of North America, you can never go wrong with spending your NYE in the city of sin. The city that boasts the best shows, entertainers, and parties, there is something for everyone in Las Vegas. However, if the Hangover taught us anything, it’s that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”.



3. Miami
Lebron James took his talents to South Beach, and so should you!

If you’re looking to party hard over the New Year, be sure to check out South Beach where on a regular Wednesday, the clubs are packed. Fireworks, dancing, and parties that never seem to stop, South Beach is the place to be on NYE.

Miami provides a double threat on NYE, as families can come to Orlando and spend the New Year with Mickey Mouse and company. Whether its SeaWorld, Universal Studios, or Disney World—all of the theme parks have a lot to offer for any family looking to have a great time. Fireworks at midnight and live entertainment throughout the day highlight the festivities.


2. Toronto
As long as you’re not checking out a Maple Leafs game, you’re sure to have a good time on NYE in Toronto. The “Traditional Toronto New Year's Eve Bash” takes place at Nathan Phillips Square, where thousands of people get together to watch live performances from some of music’s biggest stars. There are hundreds of live performances going on all over the city, so you’re sure to find whatever type of music you’re looking for.

If you’re looking for something romantic, set sail on the Toronto Harbor Cruise where you can enjoy a first class meal and breathtaking views of the city. Not a bad way to say hello to the New Year!


1. New Orleans
Last but certainly not least, New Orleans. This city has it all on New Years Eve and the atmosphere is nothing short of electric. Bourbon Street is alive and well and be sure to join the entire city at midnight to watch the Jackson Ball drop to ring in the New Year.

The best tip we can give you for NYE in New Orleans is to stick with a one colour drink. What does this mean exactly? In the French Quarter, you can find a rainbow selection of coloured drinks and if you’d like your night (and the next morning) to be as pleasant as possible, we suggest picking one colour and sticking to it!



Happy New Year from all of us here at Good News Weekly!


2 comments

  1. Madligence says:
    November 27, 2011 at 8:30 AM

    List is great and the info bites are great. I liked the New Year's eve noodles the most, definitely gonna check them out when I go to Tokyo. Thanks for the lovely post.

  2. Anonymous says:
    December 31, 2012 at 1:07 AM

    А где Москва??? Where is Moscow?

