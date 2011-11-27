The Top 10 Cities to Spend New Year’s Eve

Given how crazy the year was, a crazy New Year’s bash is basically a must. We got the lowdown for you on the Top 10 NYE party cities across the globe.
(In no particular order)
10. Tokyo
Given the excessive time difference (17 hours), you could seemingly spend New Year's Eve in Tokyo, and catch a flight straight back to Vancouver and celebrate it here as well. While we don’t foresee many people going this route, it’s still intriguing nonetheless!
The streets, restaurants, and clubs are all packed with people as their New Year’s celebration carries over all the way until the 4th of January. Join the locals and enter the New Year in traditional Japanese style by eating Toshikoshi Soba (New Years Eve Noodle) and listening to Juya No Kane (The Watch-Night Bell). You only get one shot a year at eating “New Year's Eve Noodle”, so we strongly advise you take advantage of it.
9. Sydney
Every New Years, stunning fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbor Bridge as over a million people come together to ring in the New Year. While there are many great vantage points, the best place to see the show is on of the boats in the Habour. Partying in Australia, on a boat, with fireworks in the air. See you there.
8. London
If partying is your thing, you’re in luck. Pubs, clubs, and restaurants are open late all over the city, bringing in the New Year in style. Theater lovers can also rejoice, as there are great stage shows on New Years Eve that allow all the viewers to ring in the New Year with the cast and crew.
Clearly, there is a little something for everyone in London on NYE!
7. Barcelona
The Spanish love to ring in the New Year with style, and they do it by partying for a week straight. Salsa dancing, flamenco dancing, and live music, are among the celebrations that take place all over the city. When the great clock strikes 12 you better be sure to have your appetite, as Old Spanish tradition calls for everyone to eat 12 grapes—one for every bell the great clock rings.
If you can make it to the 5th of January, you’re in luck. On this day, “The Three Kings” arrive by boat at the waterfront of Barcelona and proceed slowly through the city throwing barley sugar sweets to the children lining the route.
Partying, parades, and grapes—what’s not to love about NYE in Barcelona?
6. Paris
Beautiful fireworks, high-end restaurants, and all night partying highlight the festivities in France’s capital. Start the night by heading to the Champs-Elysees, where you can join thousands of people to watch the Eiffel Tower light up from head to toe and illuminate the entire city. Add a glass of champagne, and this might be one of the most visually appealing moments on the planet on New Years Eve.
5. New York
Join Dick Clarke, Ryan Seacrest, and hundreds of thousands of people in the heart of Times Square to watch the iconic ball drop to signal the coming of the New Year. If you want to get a good view you may have to get to Time Square early, as people begin to flock there around 3PM in the afternoon. I guess this fits with the old saying, “good things come to those who wait”.
4. Las Vegas
Known as the party capital of North America, you can never go wrong with spending your NYE in the city of sin. The city that boasts the best shows, entertainers, and parties, there is something for everyone in Las Vegas. However, if the Hangover taught us anything, it’s that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”.
3. Miami
If you’re looking to party hard over the New Year, be sure to check out South Beach where on a regular Wednesday, the clubs are packed. Fireworks, dancing, and parties that never seem to stop, South Beach is the place to be on NYE.
Miami provides a double threat on NYE, as families can come to Orlando and spend the New Year with Mickey Mouse and company. Whether its SeaWorld, Universal Studios, or Disney World—all of the theme parks have a lot to offer for any family looking to have a great time. Fireworks at midnight and live entertainment throughout the day highlight the festivities.
2. Toronto
If you’re looking for something romantic, set sail on the Toronto Harbor Cruise where you can enjoy a first class meal and breathtaking views of the city. Not a bad way to say hello to the New Year!
1. New Orleans
The best tip we can give you for NYE in New Orleans is to stick with a one colour drink. What does this mean exactly? In the French Quarter, you can find a rainbow selection of coloured drinks and if you’d like your night (and the next morning) to be as pleasant as possible, we suggest picking one colour and sticking to it!
Happy New Year from all of us here at Good News Weekly!
List is great and the info bites are great. I liked the New Year's eve noodles the most, definitely gonna check them out when I go to Tokyo. Thanks for the lovely post.
А где Москва??? Where is Moscow?